Adding, @Intel Slava:

The US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG-111) engaged the Iranian merchant vessel M/V Touska, firing its 127mm Mark 45 Mod 4 naval gun at the ship’s engine room after it was intercepted while attempting to breach a naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman at a speed of approximately 17 knots en route to Bandar Abbas, Iran.

Following the engagement, a Force Recon element from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded the vessel.

Adding:

Iranian Armed Forces Central Headquarters (Khatam al-Anbiya): Iran Will Soon Respond to U.S. Armed Maritime Piracy

TEHRAN – The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has confirmed that Iran's armed forces will soon retaliate for what he described as "an act of armed maritime piracy by the U.S. military in the Gulf of Oman."

IRGC Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesman, stated that the "aggressive United States" violated the ceasefire and committed maritime banditry by opening fire on one of Iran's commercial vessels in Omani waters, disabling its navigation system. He further alleged that U.S. forces boarded the ship after deploying armed personnel onto its deck.

"We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate for this armed piracy by the U.S. Army."

🐻The Epstinites are doing everything in their power to FAFO on Tuesday, when the ceasefire expires - and Iran is ready to accommodate them.

Adding:

🚨 Israel is preparing renewed Gaza offensive — Report

Israeli officials are planning to escalate operations in Gaza because Hamas refuses to disarm, according to Israeli Channel 14.

According to the report, the political echelon has set an early-next-month deadline. After that, there will be "no choice but to resume operations throughout Gaza," far beyond the yellow line into camps and Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the IDF's maneuvering force is still fighting Hezbollah in the north.