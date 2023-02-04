Dealing with Nootropic tolerance + the drug that makes coffee INTENSE 🎙️ February Biohacking Q&A #4

The year's most BORING month is upon us--February. We get the crappiest winter weather, but without the "new year, new you" vibes of January, and the warming climes of March remain many moons away. So what else is there to do than Biohack? And I'm here to help, answering your questions about...

0:15 Tolerance and cycling strategies

3:25 Memantine vs caffeine

8:36 Natural alternatives to the Racetams

13:00 Aniracetam and attention

17:00 Bromantane





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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