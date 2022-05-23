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The Strangest Places Microplastics Have Been Found #shorts
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46 views • May 23, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/cShtQ7ZwjjY
Is there a limit to where microplastic can go?
Orlin Velev and Nathan Crook from NC University, who work together in an effort to develop a self-sustaining system that uses microplastic “microcleaners” to remove microplastic from Earth’s oceans reveal the most shocking places where microplastic have been found so far. 😨
According to the colleagues, microplastics have already been found in people’s lungs as well as bloodstreams. And the culprit of such phenomena may shock you even more! Apparently, the mere act of pouring hot water in a plastic cup then consuming the hot water can result in ingesting melted microplastic particles! 🥤
Did this shock you? 🤯 Let us know in the comments!
https://www.youtube.com/embed/cShtQ7ZwjjY
Is there a limit to where microplastic can go?
Orlin Velev and Nathan Crook from NC University, who work together in an effort to develop a self-sustaining system that uses microplastic “microcleaners” to remove microplastic from Earth’s oceans reveal the most shocking places where microplastic have been found so far. 😨
According to the colleagues, microplastics have already been found in people’s lungs as well as bloodstreams. And the culprit of such phenomena may shock you even more! Apparently, the mere act of pouring hot water in a plastic cup then consuming the hot water can result in ingesting melted microplastic particles! 🥤
Did this shock you? 🤯 Let us know in the comments!
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