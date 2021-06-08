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Deep State's Dangerous COVID Censorship Unraveling
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910 views • June 08, 2021
After a year of fiendishly censoring everyone who suggested COVID may have come from a communist Chinese lab in Wuhan, the truth is starting to come out. In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman breaks down the dangers of this Orwellian Censorship regime that has included efforts to silence the President of the United States and some of the nations most important governors. Somebody must be held accountable for this.
Oh yeah, and Dr. Fauci is a liar!
Oh yeah, and Dr. Fauci is a liar!
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