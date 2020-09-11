© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G - An Overview (Part 1 of 8)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • September 11, 2020
This video covers how 5G differs from the preceding generations of 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G. Arthur Firstenberg explains why and how 5G is being developed. The dangers of carrying or holding our mobile devices close to our body are also mentioned. In a short video of the senate hearing we hear Senator Blumenthal asking the Telecommunications representatives what safety testing they are have carried out.
See more at www.awareness-now.com
See more at www.awareness-now.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.