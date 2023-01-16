It’s Biblical: Clay Clark Predicts When We’ll Convert to Digital Money Implants

Clay Clark Joins Kristi Leigh to discuss the state of independent journalism & the signs of the times. Clark makes correlations between the globalists bragging about the New World Order and how it relates to biblical prophecy. Where are the brave pastors? Why are there so many false and watered down churches who refuse to call out the evil and save souls before it’s too late?
Please consider supporting independent journalism!
GiveSend Go:
https://givesendgo.com/KristiLeighTV?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=KristiLeighTV
Paypal:
https://paypal.me/KristiLeighTV?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US
Follow me!
Locals: https://kristileightv.locals.com
Make the switch! https://patriotswitch.com/kristileightv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.