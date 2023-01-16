Create New Account
It’s Biblical: Clay Clark Predicts When We’ll Convert to Digital Money Implants
Clay Clark Joins Kristi Leigh to discuss the state of independent journalism & the signs of the times. Clark makes correlations between the globalists bragging about the New World Order and how it relates to biblical prophecy. Where are the brave pastors? Why are there so many false and watered down churches who refuse to call out the evil and save souls before it’s too late?

