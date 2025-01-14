NEW! Crusade Prayer 172 - The Renewal Prayer to God

Crusade Prayer 172

The Renewal Prayer to God

New Crusade Prayer from God the Father received on January 5, 2025 at 15:00 hours

We are asked to pray the Renewal Prayer as often as we can.

Renew my mind, body and soul.

Renew my belief in You.

Renew my desire to serve You until my dying breath.

Renew my faith.

Renew my love for You and all Your children.

Renew my courage to honour You.

Renew my strength when I face persecution.

Renew my ability to be fearless.

Renew me with the passion and vigour needed to help you save the souls of the whole of humanity.

Renew my desire to prepare my soul to enter Your Kingdom.

Amen.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2025/01/13/crusade-prayer-172-the-renewal-prayer-to-god/



