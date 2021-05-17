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DR STELLA IMMANUEL WARNS ABOUT THE COVID VACCINE - A LUCIFERIAN AGENDA TARGETING HUMANITY
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421 views • May 17, 2021
The battle is a god vs. Evil fight. It is not only a fight on this level. This is a fight for humanity. If you remember this is the doctor in Houston that came out and talked about Hydroxychloroquine and the video was repeatedly taken off of YouTube. She has used that and other treatments to successfully treat thousands of Covid patients.
Source: Mike Adams on Brighteon Conversations via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Mike Adams on Brighteon Conversations via Jim Crenshaw
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