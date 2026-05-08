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Mike Adams Joins Alex Jones to Discuss AI World Simulations, Digital Gods & the Data Center Takeover
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To learn more, visit: https://www.alexjoneslive.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Investment in Data Centers and AI Simulations (0:00)

- UFO Disclosure and AI Distractions (0:15)

- AI Data Centers and Resource Allocation (0:36)

- Theoretical and Practical Implications of AI Simulations (0:48)

- AI and Human Consciousness (1:02)

- AI and the Future of Humanity (1:15)

- AI and the Role of Big Tech (1:25)

- AI and the Morphic Fields (1:43)

- AI and the Future of Humanity (2:00)

- AI and the Role of Big Tech (2:16)


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