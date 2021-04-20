Media Lies Exposed: Officer Sicknick And The False 'Insurrection' Narrative

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Yesterday's final report by Washington, DC's chief medical examiner that Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick did not die from being beaten with a fire extinguisher - a claim echoed throughout the mainstream media - but rather died from "natural causes" the day after the January 6th melee at the Capitol has destroyed the MSM narrative that an armed and deadly insurrection had taken place. Will the media apologize for lying repeatedly for months? Will they be held to account for their lies? What is truth?