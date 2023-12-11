Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin participated in the 'Raising of Flags' on the Nuclear Submarines "Krasnoyarsk" and "Emperor Alexander III" in Severodvinsk
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
984 Subscribers
37 views
Published Yesterday

Putin participated in the raising of flags on the nuclear submarines "Krasnoyarsk" and "Emperor Alexander III" in Severodvinsk.

Key statements:

➡️Putin stated that Russia is consistently equipping the Navy with the most advanced technology and weapons.

➡️Russia will strengthen the combat readiness of the Navy quantitatively. The president emphasized that all plans for the construction of submarines and surface ships will be fulfilled.

➡️"With such sailors, with such ships, Russia will feel secure," Putin noted in a message after the flag-raising ceremony

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket