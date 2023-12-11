Putin participated in the raising of flags on the nuclear submarines "Krasnoyarsk" and "Emperor Alexander III" in Severodvinsk.
Key statements:
➡️Putin stated that Russia is consistently equipping the Navy with the most advanced technology and weapons.
➡️Russia will strengthen the combat readiness of the Navy quantitatively. The president emphasized that all plans for the construction of submarines and surface ships will be fulfilled.
➡️"With such sailors, with such ships, Russia will feel secure," Putin noted in a message after the flag-raising ceremony
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.