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Israel could wreck US-Iran ceasefire - Joe Kent - (Yep!)
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Israel could wreck US-Iran ceasefire - ex-counterterror chief, Joe Kent

(this was found this morning, before Israel starting attacking again) - Cynthia

It's absolutely essential to prevent Israel from sabotaging the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, says Joe Kent.

💬 “The last thing we need is the Israelis doing what they have done in past negotiations and targeting the negotiators, or taking a series of strikes that escalates the conflict.”

To “restrain” the Israelis, the US must trim its military support—enough so they can only use their forces defensively, not for offensive operations against Iran, he argues.

Kent warns it’s crucial not to just take Israel's word for it that they agree to this ceasefire, since “they have a very poor track record of sticking to such deals.”

Adding:

🚨🇱🇧 Bombing Lebanon to escape a "diplomatic disaster" – Bibi’s new gambit

Just a few hours after Israeli politicians, media, and citizens slammed Netanyahu’s Iran ceasefire as a "disaster," Israel turned its retaliation on Lebanon.

👉 Netanyahu didn't address his own people, there was only a tepid English-language press statement. So the Israelis got no explanation for the failed Iran operation. To overshadow his humiliation, a new military operation was needed really fast.

There was a floor for the IDF, unhappy with Iran’s inconclusive results, that were ordered a carpet bombing of Lebanon.

🎤 Israeli media floated reports of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem’s alleged assassination—without any confirmation from top military or political figures. This is a clear sign that Netanyahu’s cabinet is scrambling to save face after a monumental failure.


👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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