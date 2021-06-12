Messages from God - Do Not be Afraid of the Evil Ones

Jesus said: “My people, you have been given My gift of faith, so now you are the salt of the earth, and the Light of the world when you share My Word and evangelize souls. In everything you do, do it to give glory to Me because I have given you everything to accomplish your mission. I love all of you as you remember how I died for you on the cross. My Holy Face on the Shroud of Turin reminds you of how I sacrificed My life for all of you. I give you your gift of life in the world, and I give you your gift of faith to be shared with everyone. In My Commandments I call on you to love Me and to love your neighbor as yourself. By sharing your faith, you are giving a good example for others to follow. Have trust in My grace to get you through all of the trials that you will face. Do not let the devil or any problems in life get you down, because Christians need to show their joy, since they have confidence that I will help them in all of their needs.”--------------Experimental covid vaccines are bioweapon delivery systems that flood vital organs and the blood stream with inflammatory spike proteins