Biden the Arms Dealer Releases the Most Hypocritical Tweet of the Year

Joe Biden's Recent Gun Control Tweet Is The Most Hypocritical Tweet Of The Year

Joe Biden's tweet bragging about gun control is the most hypocritical tweet of the year. Biden tweeted, "As President, I took action to rein in ghost guns, traffickers, and dealers, and signed the first major gun safety law in three decades ---- helping keep guns out of dangerous hands and investing to combat gun violence.

[Oh, do you mean, like the billions of weaponry you left in dangerous hands in Afghanistan?] Now, It's time we ban assault weapons." Joe is the last person to talk about untraceable guns when he's responsible for leaving Billions of dollars worth of armament with the Taliban.

Then Joe Biden had the audacity to talk about reining traffickers when he was the vice president of the administration responsible for knowingly letting the Mexican drug cartels buy thousands of guns in America and traffic them to Mexico, where they were not only used to kill people in Mexico but also agents in the US.

The fact that he's bragging about reining in Arms Dealers is pure comedy since he just released the most notorious ARMS Dealer in HISTORY!

Source: Colion Noir

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGOUG86XkNo



