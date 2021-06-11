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The Cancer Prevention Protocol
jroseland
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137 views • June 11, 2021
There are certain things in life that you shouldn’t fret and worry about unless they actually happen to you, cancer is not one of them.
The good news is that preventing cancer is not terribly complicated or expensive. If you selectively invest in your health and are willing to make a few sacrifices, you don’t have to worry much about cancer. In this podcast, we’ll break down the science and evidence on the cancer prevention measures you can take.

3:40 The bad news
8:03 The good news
9:15 Antioxidants vs cancer
12:44 ESS60 - The Super-Antioxidant
27:34 Is C60 a cancer “cure?”
34:48 Avoid lectins
44:32 Encouraging anecdotes
50:01 Fasting

Everything discussed here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/479-cancer-prevention

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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healthcancersciencepodcastc60biohackingplant paradox
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