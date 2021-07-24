X22 REPORT: We Got Them In The 2016 Election By Surprise, They Said It Would Never Happen Again

X22 REPORT Ep. 2535b -

We Got Them In The 2016 Election By Surprise, They Said It Would Never Happen Again

The [DS] did not see the plan for 2016 and they thought they got away with cheating in the 2020 election. Trump confirms the [DS] will be surprised once again. The people of the US are now rejecting Biden and the [DS] agenda, more and more people are siding with Trump. In the end the election fraud will be released, the [DS] will react and try to stop the information from being released, this will fail. The country will be in a constitutional crisis and the military who already knows that [JB] is not the real President, they will step in keep the country running.



All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.