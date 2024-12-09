US Sports Football Feat. Raiders @ Buccaneers Highlights

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Reflexlive Performance Reset with Tony Holler

https://shrsl.com/4s3bv

The lecture "Reflexlive Performance Reset" is a comprehensive course led by Coach Tony Holler, focused on innovative strategies to optimize athlete performance. Throughout the seminar, Coach Holler explores unconventional methods for preparing athletes mentally and physically before competitions. Central to his teachings is the concept of minimizing pre-game excitement to conserve athletes' energy reserves, contrasting with traditional, high-energy pre-game rituals. This approach aims to enhance athletes' readiness and performance during critical moments on the field.

Learn more @ https://shrsl.com/4s3bv





Video credit

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Highlights | NFL 2024 Season Week 14

Be the ultimate insider with the official app of the NFL --- your one-stop for NFL football.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3YnJ2yX

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3ZpepcJ

Raiders gear

https://bit.ly/4gh9sJY





The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

http://www.USSportsRadio.net