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Covid 19 Misrepresentations
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141 views • July 02, 2021
There has been a deliberate deception where false information about Covid 19 and the so-called vaccine has been promoted by the government and the press. Early treatment that is supported by hundreds of scientific publications and thousands of medical
doctors has been banned and hundreds of thousands of people have died because of it. We now live in a medical dictatorship that censors what doesn't support its nefarious intentions. Covid 19 vaccines are not approved by the FDA, are not effective, and are not safe. Dr. Len and Francesco discuss the reasons for these statements.
doctors has been banned and hundreds of thousands of people have died because of it. We now live in a medical dictatorship that censors what doesn't support its nefarious intentions. Covid 19 vaccines are not approved by the FDA, are not effective, and are not safe. Dr. Len and Francesco discuss the reasons for these statements.
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