WARNING AVOID TOXIC CHINESE LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 22 days ago

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

WARNING Why You Need To Take With The COMPANION NUTRIENTS WITH IODINE! - https://bit.ly/3CoZ4ie

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


WARNING AVOID TOXIC CHINESE LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS!


A lot of people who become aware of supplementing with Iodine in the form of a Lugols Iodine Solution supplement are not aware that a lot of the Lugols Iodine being sold is made from low quality and purity potassium iodide and iodine crystals.


And using a Lugols Iodine supplement that is made from these can induce negative effects in a person, I talk all about these things extensively in this video to make you fully aware of this so you can make the choice to only source the highest quality and purest non Chinese Lugols Iodine supplements.


If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
