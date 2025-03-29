Russian patrol aircrafts fly low over USS Carl Vinson - part 1

Russian patrol aircraft flies low over USS Carl Vinson

A video has surfaced online showing a Russian Il-38N Novella anti-sub plane flying over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, escorted by American fighter jets.

The footage, allegedly filmed by the Russian crew, captures a close pass by a US F-35C Lightning II under the Russian plane's left wing. Below the Russian aircraft, the massive US warship is clearly visible.

(Part 2 video, up next) Earlier, another viral video shot from the USS Carl Vinson showed the low-altitude flyby of the Russian anti-submarine aircraft, making for a dramatic scene over open waters.

Adding, I looked this up today:

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, which departed Guam on March 28th, is now en route to join the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the Middle East.