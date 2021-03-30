Beat Malignant Melanoma with The Universal Antidote - Part 1

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Part 1: Malignant Melanoma— Mark from Thailand was diagnosed with Malignant Melanoma in 2006. After chemo and other therapies failed, Mark used MMS1 and MMS2 to treat his cancer and get well. In 2013, Mark was interviewed by Daniel Bender. Thank you Daniel for making a record of this healing testimony. Part 2 is forthcoming and is a follow-up 5 years later in 2018.