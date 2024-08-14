Since 1986, at 72 doses chronic illness rate skyrocketed to 54% of children

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Del Bigtree: The revelations from the recent study of the covid vaccine explains what we've been saying for years. Vaccines are not completely safe. And those side effects are rare. What happens when you add them all together? Perhaps it looks like this last slide. This is what Brian Hooker is talking about: in the 1980s when we were giving 11 doses of about three vaccines, the chronic illness rate, which includes neurological and autoimmune disease, was 12.8%. Once we passed the 1986 act and we had the gold rush of vaccines, it explodes to 53 doses, as I said, 72 that's 53 shots, 72 doses. You watch the chronic illness rate, neurological and autoimmune disease skyrocket, 54% of our children. And by the way, that study was finished up in 2011, 2012. We had have no idea since then how bad this has gotten, but what you are looking right at there is the greatest decline in public health in human history. Never have we watched that many children in just a few decades have their immune systems start fighting their own bodies and swelling brains. And when you look at the numbers that Brian Hooker just showed you, they match exactly what we're seeing them call rare in this covid study, five times rate of neurological disorders, Vax versus unvax, showing about four times rate of autism in people that got the vaccine compared to those that don't. So it's rare, but it's possible and it's real, and when we look at those rare numbers stacked up, especially with autism, we're now at one in 45 that's conservative. Many say one in 35 children is being diagnosed with autism, roughly one in 20 to 24 boys. Is that still rare? Sure, sure. It's just a couple per 100. But what we can never say again after this study, and what we all now know is that vaccine injury isn't happening. That's a lie. It is, and we all have a threshold, and we should figure out what that threshold is, because millions of children are being injured all around the world!

02/29/2024 Official Congress video of the testimonials: FEDERAL HEALTH AGENCIES AND THE COVID CARTEL: WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?” ROUNDTABLE with US Senator Ron Johnson: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/federal-health-agencies-and-the-covid-cartel-what-are-they-hiding-roundtable/