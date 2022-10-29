5min (8) Spiritual Snippet Oct. 29th 2022

The Founding Fathers of AmericaCyrus The Great
Daniel The Prophet
The Magi Who Worshiped Jesus Christ
Ancient MonoTheism and The Heavenly Father Wants More Children
Freedom of Religion and Freedom from Slavery
Global Starvation
The Good News of Yeshua The Messiah
The Coming Prince by Sir Robert Anderson
https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/the-coming-prince_robert-anderson/275000/
Cyrus Cylinder Proves the Rebuilding of Jerusalem • Spotlight • The Cyrus Cylinder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6chgnsPR4g
Cyropaedia: The Education of Cyrus
https://librivox.org/cyropaedia-the-education-of-cyrus-by-xenophon/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.