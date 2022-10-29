Create New Account
5min (8) Spiritual Snippet Oct. 29th 2022
The Founding Fathers of AmericaCyrus The Great

Daniel The Prophet

The Magi Who Worshiped Jesus Christ

Ancient MonoTheism and The Heavenly Father Wants More Children

Freedom of Religion and Freedom from Slavery

Global Starvation

The Good News of Yeshua The Messiah


The Coming Prince by Sir Robert Anderson

https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/the-coming-prince_robert-anderson/275000/


Cyrus Cylinder Proves the Rebuilding of Jerusalem • Spotlight • The Cyrus Cylinder

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6chgnsPR4g


Cyropaedia: The Education of Cyrus

https://librivox.org/cyropaedia-the-education-of-cyrus-by-xenophon/


freedomfathergospelchristjesusprincereligioncomingslaveryfathersstarvationheavenlyfoundingcyrusdanielmagidariusmonotheismcylinderxerxeschaldeanscyropediacyropaedia

