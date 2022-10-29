5min (8) Spiritual Snippet Oct. 29th 2022

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The Founding Fathers of AmericaCyrus The Great
Daniel The Prophet
The Magi Who Worshiped Jesus Christ
Ancient MonoTheism and The Heavenly Father Wants More Children
Freedom of Religion and Freedom from Slavery
Global Starvation
The Good News of Yeshua The Messiah
The Coming Prince by Sir Robert Anderson
https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/the-coming-prince_robert-anderson/275000/
Cyrus Cylinder Proves the Rebuilding of Jerusalem • Spotlight • The Cyrus Cylinder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6chgnsPR4g
Cyropaedia: The Education of Cyrus
https://librivox.org/cyropaedia-the-education-of-cyrus-by-xenophon/