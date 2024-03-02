House Republicans Make MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT About Jan. 6 CCTV Footage

Glenn Beck
Mar 1, 2024
House Republicans are moving forward with their promise to release all 40,000+ hours of CCTV footage from the events of January 6, 2021. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) joins Glenn to announce the release of 5,000 hours of footage, partially in response to the FBI’s arrest of Blaze Media journalist Steve Baker. Plus, he tells Glenn that the House plans to release the rest of the footage over the next 8 weeks.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zDeVsu-pzc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.