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Second Coming Preparations-Series (How To Expand Your Consciousness by Learning Your Inner Symbols) Part 2
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23 views • September 13, 2021
Understanding Your Personal Inner Symbolism
The Second Coming will be a Great Teacher to expand the world that you personally perceive.
00:00
I am putting this rather simply here
00:02
imaginatively
00:03
you have greater freedom to express
00:05
feelings than you do practically an
00:07
earlier particular fear felt during the
00:09
day involving say a loss of a job may
00:13
then be translated when you close your
00:14
eyes into a series of seemingly
00:16
unrelated symbols all however connected
00:19
to that one fear you may see in a quick
00:22
series of pictures a deep hole in the
00:24
ground and may be replaced by a street
00:26
urchin obviously poor and from another
00:28
century a casket may appear or a black
00:31
wallet fly through the air you may see a
00:33
severe dark wintry scene the picture of
00:36
a character from an old school book long
00:38
forgotten may appear and disappear in
00:40
between maybe a grouping of opposing
00:42
symbols representing your hope a spring
00:44
flower a table loaded with food a new
00:47
suit of clothes
00:48
any sign of abundance that would have
00:50
meaning to you nowhere with the thought
00:52
of the potential loss of a job and our
00:54
end it would seem to you that you had
00:56
forgotten it through the use of symbols
00:58
however your feelings would be given
01:00
full play each image rising and falling
01:03
in flow with feelings so far underneath
01:05
consciousness pools of emotion that you
01:08
were not aware of them they would
01:09
automatically bring about these images
01:11
however now with reflection you could
01:14
connect these with their origin but
01:15
usually they would pass you by if you
01:18
let yourself lie still longer with eyes
01:20
closed the symbolism would continue to
01:23
change character losing perhaps some of
01:25
its visual characteristics and growing
01:27
more intense in other directions you
01:29
might think you smell a particular odor
01:31
for example that is distasteful to you
01:33
following through with the situation as
01:35
given you might instead translate the
01:38
fear into a frightening physical
01:39
sensation and suddenly feel that you are
01:42
falling or that something unpleasant
01:43
touched you any of these changing
01:46
characteristics of symbols should alert
01:48
you to the altered state of your
01:50
consciousness if you let yourself drift
01:52
off into sleep here you would most
01:54
probably manufacture two or three dreams
01:56
that symbolize the fear dreams in which
01:58
you consider and try all possible
02:00
solutions within the dream context the
02:03
job situation might never appear as such
02:05
within any of the dreams of course still
02:08
to the unconscious the problem has been
02:09
set and given in the following D
02:12
protected areas of sleep
02:13
the higher centers of the inner self are
02:15
allowed to function and come to the aid
02:17
of the three-dimensional oriented
02:19
portion of the personality this more
02:21
liberate itself sees the situation much
02:23
more clearly suggests a given line of
02:26
action but does not order it and informs
02:28
the Dreaming self the Dreaming self then
02:31
manufactures a group of dreams in which
02:33
the solution is stated within a symbolic
02:35
dream situation the final and more
02:38
specific interpretations is done in
02:40
areas of dreaming closer to the waking
02:41
self when the symbols grow more and more
02:43
specific there is a much more narrow
02:46
aspect symbolism therefore the closer
02:49
you get to waking consciousness the more
02:51
limited and narrow the symbol the
02:53
handier it is in a given physical
02:55
circumstance the less valuable it is as
02:58
a waking life line characteristic symbol
03:00
to some extent the more precise a symbol
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bovxer12jOY&;list=PLPDTOFbrYdqDmU1dDayOyLYphGUeBvIHM&index=40
Buy Book: https://www.sethlearningcenter.org/
The Second Coming will be a Great Teacher to expand the world that you personally perceive.
00:00
I am putting this rather simply here
00:02
imaginatively
00:03
you have greater freedom to express
00:05
feelings than you do practically an
00:07
earlier particular fear felt during the
00:09
day involving say a loss of a job may
00:13
then be translated when you close your
00:14
eyes into a series of seemingly
00:16
unrelated symbols all however connected
00:19
to that one fear you may see in a quick
00:22
series of pictures a deep hole in the
00:24
ground and may be replaced by a street
00:26
urchin obviously poor and from another
00:28
century a casket may appear or a black
00:31
wallet fly through the air you may see a
00:33
severe dark wintry scene the picture of
00:36
a character from an old school book long
00:38
forgotten may appear and disappear in
00:40
between maybe a grouping of opposing
00:42
symbols representing your hope a spring
00:44
flower a table loaded with food a new
00:47
suit of clothes
00:48
any sign of abundance that would have
00:50
meaning to you nowhere with the thought
00:52
of the potential loss of a job and our
00:54
end it would seem to you that you had
00:56
forgotten it through the use of symbols
00:58
however your feelings would be given
01:00
full play each image rising and falling
01:03
in flow with feelings so far underneath
01:05
consciousness pools of emotion that you
01:08
were not aware of them they would
01:09
automatically bring about these images
01:11
however now with reflection you could
01:14
connect these with their origin but
01:15
usually they would pass you by if you
01:18
let yourself lie still longer with eyes
01:20
closed the symbolism would continue to
01:23
change character losing perhaps some of
01:25
its visual characteristics and growing
01:27
more intense in other directions you
01:29
might think you smell a particular odor
01:31
for example that is distasteful to you
01:33
following through with the situation as
01:35
given you might instead translate the
01:38
fear into a frightening physical
01:39
sensation and suddenly feel that you are
01:42
falling or that something unpleasant
01:43
touched you any of these changing
01:46
characteristics of symbols should alert
01:48
you to the altered state of your
01:50
consciousness if you let yourself drift
01:52
off into sleep here you would most
01:54
probably manufacture two or three dreams
01:56
that symbolize the fear dreams in which
01:58
you consider and try all possible
02:00
solutions within the dream context the
02:03
job situation might never appear as such
02:05
within any of the dreams of course still
02:08
to the unconscious the problem has been
02:09
set and given in the following D
02:12
protected areas of sleep
02:13
the higher centers of the inner self are
02:15
allowed to function and come to the aid
02:17
of the three-dimensional oriented
02:19
portion of the personality this more
02:21
liberate itself sees the situation much
02:23
more clearly suggests a given line of
02:26
action but does not order it and informs
02:28
the Dreaming self the Dreaming self then
02:31
manufactures a group of dreams in which
02:33
the solution is stated within a symbolic
02:35
dream situation the final and more
02:38
specific interpretations is done in
02:40
areas of dreaming closer to the waking
02:41
self when the symbols grow more and more
02:43
specific there is a much more narrow
02:46
aspect symbolism therefore the closer
02:49
you get to waking consciousness the more
02:51
limited and narrow the symbol the
02:53
handier it is in a given physical
02:55
circumstance the less valuable it is as
02:58
a waking life line characteristic symbol
03:00
to some extent the more precise a symbol
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bovxer12jOY&;list=PLPDTOFbrYdqDmU1dDayOyLYphGUeBvIHM&index=40
Buy Book: https://www.sethlearningcenter.org/
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