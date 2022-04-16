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MrE: Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Transvestites in the Bible! [15.04.2022]
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86 views • April 16, 2022
The Greek word "malakos" refers to transvestites but not one English translation of the bible makes this clear. The Hebrew word "qadesh" also means transvestite. The transvestites were part of the pagan goddess cults of the ancient world, and they still are today.
We look at 1 Corinthians 6:9, Matthew 11:8, a few Old Testament verses, and Philo. Both Paul and Jesus talk about the transvestite cultic personnel in the NT, and they are mentioned a few times in the OT.
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Apocalypse_Watchman - 1684 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7q2hq37xsSP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/apocalypse_watchman/
We look at 1 Corinthians 6:9, Matthew 11:8, a few Old Testament verses, and Philo. Both Paul and Jesus talk about the transvestite cultic personnel in the NT, and they are mentioned a few times in the OT.
Thank you for your support!
Paypal:
paypal.me/mrehistory
email:
[email protected]
Apocalypse_Watchman - 1684 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7q2hq37xsSP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/apocalypse_watchman/
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