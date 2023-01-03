Alex Jones and the tip of the spear in the Bible??

Is the move of the conspiracy teachers anywhere in the Bible? The answer is yes, and I go over this with the Midwife Company versus Babylon video. Alex Jones is the number teacher out there, and he calls himself the tip of the spear. Why is that? Is it perhaps in the Bible? YES! And all of the conspiracy teachers are a part of the Midwife Company in these Last Days that are aiding in the travailing of the believers, and the creation of the Second Eve.

