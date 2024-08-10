Proof Trump assassination attempt was an inside job

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New body camera video footage released helps fill in timeline moments before assassin Thomas Crooks opened fire against Donald Trump. We see a police officer being hoisted to the roof of the AGR building, interrupting Crooks just seconds before he started shooting. Secret Service snipers did not kill the assassin, until after he fired all his shots.