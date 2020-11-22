Globalists are Making Their Hail Mary Pass

In this great video, you can learn how Gates’ funded a company that developed the Quantum Dot vaccination/ID system that will not only contain all of your vaccination records, it will also provide a permanent ID and crypto-currency system, for which Microsoft owns the patent (see Patent 2020060606). I know, "666" right there in the patent number. Right? Wow! The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation also [almost single-handedly] funded Moderna, Inc. at start-up, which is the company that, since then, has focused itself on building a vaccination technology that will forever alter your body's DNA using nanoscopic robots called "nanites," which can both not only send and receive [instructive] information remotely. Moderna, Inc. is also the company that was given the green-light by President Trump to deliver these warped technologies to the American People at "Warp Speed." I know that isn't what you want to hear, but these are the facts.My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...