© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalists are Making Their Hail Mary Pass
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • November 22, 2020
In this great video, you can learn how Gates’ funded a company that developed the Quantum Dot vaccination/ID system that will not only contain all of your vaccination records, it will also provide a permanent ID and crypto-currency system, for which Microsoft owns the patent (see Patent 2020060606). I know, "666" right there in the patent number. Right? Wow! The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation also [almost single-handedly] funded Moderna, Inc. at start-up, which is the company that, since then, has focused itself on building a vaccination technology that will forever alter your body's DNA using nanoscopic robots called "nanites," which can both not only send and receive [instructive] information remotely. Moderna, Inc. is also the company that was given the green-light by President Trump to deliver these warped technologies to the American People at "Warp Speed." I know that isn't what you want to hear, but these are the facts.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.