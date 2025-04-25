Terrorist Attack in Balashikha📝

What is known so far:

This morning in the Moscow suburb of Balashikha, an explosion of a vehicle killed the Deputy Head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Yaroslav Moskalik. According to the investigation, an IED was planted in the car and remotely detonated as the officer was exiting the building. The device was filled with shrapnel.

📌Yaroslav Moskalik was characterized as one of the most competent and demanding officers in the Main Operations Directorate. He was not liked - yes. Because he demanded results and constantly reprimanded his subordinates.

As rumored in the corridors, in one of the scenarios for personnel changes in the General Staff, Moskalik was considered a potential head of the National Defense Control Center - primarily due to his systemic approach and thoughtfulness.

❗️The modus operandi of the terrorist attack is similar to the assassination attempt on Igor Kirillov. Given the level of the target and the method of execution, there is almost no doubt about the involvement of the Ukrainian special services.

Moreover, the assassination attempt occurred on the day of Putin's negotiations with Trump's special envoy Steve Whitkoff. The terrorist attack will surely become one of the topics in the discussion about the real "negotiability" of the Kyiv regime.

Adding more details found:

The vehicle used in the suspected terrorist attack that killed Russian General Yaroslav Moskalyk appears to have been carefully prepared for the operation. According to early reports, the car—a 2000 Volkswagen Golf—was rigged with an improvised explosive device packed with shrapnel and equipped with gas canisters to amplify the blast. Notably, the vehicle was not registered in Russia’s traffic database, suggesting it may have been purchased specifically for the attack. Russian media also report that the car changed hands at least three times this year, with the last registered owner being a man originally from the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

This attack occurred on the same day that Trump Envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow for negotiations.