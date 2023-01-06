Former NFL Player Uche Nwaneri (38) Dies after acute heart failure...

This guy supported an injection mandate and called uninjected people "selfish".
He also tweeted that people who reject the injection should be thrown in jail.
Source:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-11593183/Former-Jacksonville-Jaguars-guard-Uche-Nwaneri-dies-age-38.html
https://twitter.com/Chukwu77/status/1433187602841092096
