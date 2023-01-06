Create New Account
Former NFL Player Uche Nwaneri (38) Dies after acute heart failure...
Published Yesterday
This guy supported an injection mandate and called uninjected people "selfish".
He also tweeted that people who reject the injection should be thrown in jail.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-11593183/Former-Jacksonville-Jaguars-guard-Uche-Nwaneri-dies-age-38.html

https://twitter.com/Chukwu77/status/1433187602841092096

