AI: Platform of The Antichrist (666)?

News about artificial intelligence isn't going to stop anytime soon. AI's abilities are increasing so exponentially that the experts themselves have been caught off guard. We don't know how AI programs like ChatGPT even work, but we do know that there is a very likely possibility... an expectation, in fact, that artificial intelligence is going to be used for evil. For anyone who studies Bible prophecy, the link between AI and the antichrist is quite visible at this point in history. We can see it coming... but what are we going to do about it?





