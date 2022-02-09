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Hamilton's Dictatorship: Antifederalist Cato No. 2
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2 views • February 09, 2022
In response to the first published antifederalist paper from Cato, Alexander Hamilton (likely) launched a scatching attack. Writing as Caesar, he suggests opponents should "take it as it is and be thankful," and even implies that the choice is Washington - as president, or military dictator. In his 2nd Antifederalist paper, Cato hits back.
Path to Liberty: February 9, 2022
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Path to Liberty: February 9, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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