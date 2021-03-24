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"These people are sick" ~Q
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244 views • March 24, 2021
Jen to Selena Gomez ~"You've been to my house. We've had 🍕. Girl after my own PART, heart. Boy do we love a pizza or what. It's so much fun". 🤢🤮
Jennifer Aniston > Popular in ALL Hollywood circles = 🍕🍕🍕
Jen Anniston < Reese Witherspoon + Hillary Clinton & CEO of Wayfair = Human trafficking.
Jen Anniston + Katy Perry + Reese Witherspoon + Ellen + Oprah + Tom Hanks = Human trafficking.
WHY do these rich celebs who can afford the most expensive exquisite foods in the world only wanna talk about 🍕?
"These people are sick" ~Q
Jennifer Aniston > Popular in ALL Hollywood circles = 🍕🍕🍕
Jen Anniston < Reese Witherspoon + Hillary Clinton & CEO of Wayfair = Human trafficking.
Jen Anniston + Katy Perry + Reese Witherspoon + Ellen + Oprah + Tom Hanks = Human trafficking.
WHY do these rich celebs who can afford the most expensive exquisite foods in the world only wanna talk about 🍕?
"These people are sick" ~Q
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