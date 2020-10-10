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Catherine Austin Fitts: The Fight For the Future | "Leveraged Buyout of the Planet" During This Orchestrated Global Disaster, Transhumanist Depopulation, Humanity as Livestock, Space Surveillance
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108 views • October 10, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dark Journalist YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.darkjournalist.com/
Original title: Catherine Austin Fitts: The Fight For the Future - Transhumanist Depopulation & Space Surveillance
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS REVEALS SPACE SURVEILLANCE !
In this explosive Part 2 of a 3 part interview series, Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes back Former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Austin Fitts.
Catherine has spent two decades tracking Missing Trillions from Government agencies including HUD and the Department of Defense.
TRANSHUMANIST AGENDA
Catherine goes deep on the Transhumanist Agenda promoted by the World Economic Forum and Big Tech, which she compares to “Livestock Management”.
She shows how their goal is to convert the world's population into mind-controlled technology slaves and sheds light on a hidden system of economic and political control dominated by a parasitical group that is attempting to depopulate humanity.
Catherine reveals the covert agenda behind the massive surveillance infrastructure and the Secret Space Program that is being developed with public money.
Will humanity win the Fight for the Future?
TOPICS:
Satellite Surveillance
Space Force
Mind Control
Missing Trillions
Digital Currencies
Central Banksters
UFO Secrecy
FASB 56
View Part 1, subscribe to Dark Journalist newsletter & support their work: https://www.darkjournalist.com/
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.darkjournalist.com/
Original title: Catherine Austin Fitts: The Fight For the Future - Transhumanist Depopulation & Space Surveillance
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS REVEALS SPACE SURVEILLANCE !
In this explosive Part 2 of a 3 part interview series, Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes back Former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Austin Fitts.
Catherine has spent two decades tracking Missing Trillions from Government agencies including HUD and the Department of Defense.
TRANSHUMANIST AGENDA
Catherine goes deep on the Transhumanist Agenda promoted by the World Economic Forum and Big Tech, which she compares to “Livestock Management”.
She shows how their goal is to convert the world's population into mind-controlled technology slaves and sheds light on a hidden system of economic and political control dominated by a parasitical group that is attempting to depopulate humanity.
Catherine reveals the covert agenda behind the massive surveillance infrastructure and the Secret Space Program that is being developed with public money.
Will humanity win the Fight for the Future?
TOPICS:
Satellite Surveillance
Space Force
Mind Control
Missing Trillions
Digital Currencies
Central Banksters
UFO Secrecy
FASB 56
View Part 1, subscribe to Dark Journalist newsletter & support their work: https://www.darkjournalist.com/
Keywords
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