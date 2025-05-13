MEN OF LAW Podcast Episode 5

🔥 Episode 5! 🔥

In this episode Karl speaks with Jeffrey Prather, retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, ex-DEA Special Agent, and retired major in the U.S. Army about his extensive experience in the U.S. and other countries investigating human smuggling, drug smuggling, and rescuing trafficking victims. He's also a Martial Arts Master, Chaplain, and author of Chase: Terror on the Border





https://jeffreyprather.com

https://www.amazon.com/Chase-Terror-B...





This isn’t fear-mongering. It’s a wake-up call. Awareness is power, and this conversation could make a difference.





🎧 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE to spread awareness!

📢 LIKE the Men of Law Podcast page for future episodes.





#MenOfLawPodcast #HumanTraffickingAwareness #SafetyTips #ProtectOurChildren #KarlLentini #JusticeMatters





🎬 MEN OF LAW, the movie, is coming soon—a gripping story about a former cop’s mission to rescue his kidnaped daughter. Until then, the podcast brings real-world insight to light.





movie trailer • https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk





#MenOfLaw #HumanTraffickingAwareness #KarlLentini #SupportIndependentFilm