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The Growth of Government!
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11 views • August 19, 2020
And let's be real, that is the purpose of government =) This is also raw video! Sorry! Somehow we ended up with a couple of subs and hate to disappoint you folks but my video guy is over in Africa now and I don't know to edit! Just pretend I don't have the mistakes and the talking with the video dude.
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