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THE BLACK VOTE - TOM TRENTO INTERVIEWS MEDIA PERSONALITY, DAVID WEBB
The United West
The United West
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11 views • July 20, 2021
WATCH THIS SHORT INTERVIEW WITH THE AMAZING DAVID WEBB, AS TOM & DAVID DISCUSS THE BLACK VOTE IN THIS ELECTION.

David's work can be found here: https://www.webbmedia.com/
Media Personality, David has been entertaining and informing the public for decades from music to talk in Boston, Houston, Dallas, New York City, syndication, now satellite radio and television.

Host of the David Webb Show on SiriusXM Patriot 125 Host of Reality Check with David Webb on Fox Nation Fox News contributor The Hill columnist, Breitbart News contributor.

Selected Accomplishments:
October 2015 recipient of the National Police Defense Foundation’s Excellence in Media Awards:
January 2015 debated at the Oxford Union defending against the proposition that America is institutionally racist
2012 appears in the documentary District of Corruption
2012 appears in the documentary Runaway Slave
December 2011 selected as one of Time Magazine’s Person of the Year ~ The Protester representing the tea party movement
November 2010 listed in About.com’s Satellite Radio’s New School of Conservative Talk Stars
September 2010 named to the Newsweek Inside The Tea Party Top 10
Keywords
david webbtrento gold showtom trento
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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