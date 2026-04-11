A high-ranking Iranian delegation arrives in the Pakistani capital for talks with the United States - Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi

A high-ranking Iranian delegation arrives in the Pakistani capital for talks with the United States.

Abbas Araghchi is an Iranian diplomat serving as the Minister of Foreign Affairs arrival in the video. This video was earlier.

I think meeting should start soon, it's after 9:00 AM their time in Pakistan. It's supposed to start at around 10:00 in Islamabad. ...That is only if I calculated the right right. ; ) Cynthia

And...

The Speaker of Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, upon arrival in Islamabad and in response to journalists’ questions about recent remarks by U.S. Vice President Vance, said:

➡️Unfortunately, our experience in negotiations with the United States has consistently been one of failure and broken commitments. Twice within less than a year, in the middle of negotiations—and despite Iran’s goodwill—we were attacked, and multiple war crimes were committed.

➡️We have goodwill, but we do not have trust.

➡️In the upcoming negotiations, if the American side is ready for a genuine agreement and to grant the rights of the Iranian people, they will see readiness from us as well. However, in the current conflict, we have shown them that if they intend to use negotiations as a futile show or a deceptive tactic, we are prepared to secure our rights through faith in God and reliance on the strength of our nation.

Adding: From on X Professor Marandi said simply, "Greetings from Islamabad"

Adding:

Iranian Negotiating Team is organized into five committees:

➡️General Committee — led by Parliament Speaker Qalibaf

➡️Political Committee — led by Foreign Minister Araqchi

➡️Military Committee — led by Defense Council Chairman Ahmadian

➡️Economic Committee — led by Central Bank Governor Hemmati

➡️Legal Committee — led by Deputy Foreign Ministers Baqaei and Gharibabadi

Adding:

Pakistan has released a list of names from the Iranian delegation

It consists of 86 officials, experts, and media personnel.

Some important names that are attending, which weren’t mentioned in media extensively, are Baqeri Kani, deputy of the SNSC, and Mohammad Nabavian, a notoriously conservative MP.

Overall, this is a VERY heavy delegation which carries a lot of authority and expertise.

@Middle_East_Spectator

Adding:

April 10: Hezbollah’s operations against Zionist regime in response to truce breach

Hours after Iran and the United States announced a ceasefire ending 40 days of aggression against the Islamic Republic, the Israeli regime violated the truce on Wednesday by launching devastating strikes on civilian areas across Lebanon.

Hezbollah says conducting missile strikes on Israeli infrastructure in northern occupied territories.

Adding:

At least 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.

Lebanon's health ministry says as many as 357 people have been martyred during Israeli strikes across Lebanon over the past three days.



