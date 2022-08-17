"Uninformed Consent"

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The film explores how the narrative is being used to strip us of our
human rights while weaving in the impact of mandates in a deeply
powerful story of one man's tragic loss.
Hear the truth from doctors and scientists not afraid to stand up against Big Pharma and the elite class who profit from mandates.