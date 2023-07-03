The initial thing I thought when I saw what is happening in the camp of the highest military ranks of Ukraine - ''That this was a real riot''. The nervousness of the most important Ukrainian General Valery Zaluzhny is felt from a distance. The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops responds very harshly when he hears all kinds of accusations that the Ukrainian army is disappointing its Western patrons with the slow pace of the offensive. Valery Zaluzhny goes berserk as soon as he hears that the United States will not forgive Ukraine for multibillion-dollar investments in case of failure of the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

