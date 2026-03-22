CASH FOR BALLOTS PART I: Cash & Drug Exchange For Registering Voters Caught On Tape In California.

Homeless Bribed with Cash & Drugs In Exchange For Registering To Vote & Signing Election Petitions Caught On Tape Undercover On Skid Row In California.





“You can just put Pinocchio Lane.”





California NGOs Encourage Fake Addresses To Homeless People To Sign Petitions & Register Voters, A State & Federal Felony. Footage Shows 28 Instances Of Cash Changing Hands For Ballot Signatures & Voter Registration Forms. Many of the petitioners had no understanding of the petitions’ purpose they were advertising. Circulators also instructed individuals to use fake addresses. “Oh, you can just fake an address.”





Weingart Center, which received hundreds of millions in public funding, is on tape directing people to where the fraudulent petitioners are located, and directing homeless individuals to petitioners & coaching plausible deniability. “See they say ignorance is no excuse for the law. But a lot of times, I have to say ‘I didn’t know, I had no idea.’”





We encountered 28 instances of petitioners offering cash, cigarettes, and marijuana for signatures on petitions.





Weingart employees advised:“See they say ignorance is no excuse for the law. But a lot of times, I have to say ‘I didn’t know, I had no idea.’” All happening outside taxpayer-funded housing organizations. Weingart CEO earned $432,000 before resigning from the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency.





James O’Keefe and the OMG Team went undercover on Skid Row, posing as homeless individuals. On hidden cameras, petitioners admitted they are paid $7–$10 per signature, sometimes earning $1,000 or more per day, collecting signatures from individuals with minimal knowledge of what they were signing.





“$7 a signature, $5 a signature, $10 a signature.”





“We gon’ give you $2.”





Populus Inc., a political consulting firm, was circulating petitions funded by @Uber, @Delta, @United, and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (@AHLA). On camera, one petitioner said, “We have one that taxes billionaires 5%. One-time tax. 5% and that’s gonna go towards healthcare.” Other petitions sought to overturn LA’s $30 minimum wage for hotel and airline workers.





Paying per signature and encouraging fake addresses violates federal and state election law and is proof of fraud happening in California.

Weingart employees were caught directing the homeless to the location of the petitioners and coaching them on plausible deniability. Intake coordinator Jason Warren told an undercover journalist exactly where and when to find them:





“Most time they be right across the street, under that tree… Monday through Friday.”





In 2016, nine individuals were arrested on Skid Row for exchanging cash and cigarettes for signatures; in 2019 they were charged on 14 counts under the exact same California Elections Code section.





Yet when confronted, nearby LAPD officers dismissed the activity as “a civil lawsuit.”





“Paying per signature violates state election law and is evidence of election fraud in California,” the investigation concludes. On Skid Row, we captured conduct on tape that violates federal law 52 U.S. Code §10307 and state law California Election Code §18603.





Part II coming soon.



