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The David Knight Show (23Apr20 Full Show)
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26 views • April 23, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:12:37 Biden pushes “Smart Guns”, Biden & Gore push “Smart Cities” & eradication of private cars
— 00:19:15 Massive food processing plants shutting down, farms shutting down after distribution chain smashed by executive orders
— 00:41:57 Ammon Bundy & others push back after mom arrested for taking kids to playground; CDC recommends removing newborns from moms if presumed COVID
— 00:55:51 Some cops are pushing back against the tyranny
— 01:04:07 Has the CDC turned Americans OCD? Yes, according to the definition from NIMH.gov (National Institute for Mental Health)
— 01:34:10 Gerald Celente, TrendsJournal.com, memo from CNN President Jeff Zucker instructs the network to keep hyping COVID19 as Greater Depression escalates
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:12:37 Biden pushes “Smart Guns”, Biden & Gore push “Smart Cities” & eradication of private cars
— 00:19:15 Massive food processing plants shutting down, farms shutting down after distribution chain smashed by executive orders
— 00:41:57 Ammon Bundy & others push back after mom arrested for taking kids to playground; CDC recommends removing newborns from moms if presumed COVID
— 00:55:51 Some cops are pushing back against the tyranny
— 01:04:07 Has the CDC turned Americans OCD? Yes, according to the definition from NIMH.gov (National Institute for Mental Health)
— 01:34:10 Gerald Celente, TrendsJournal.com, memo from CNN President Jeff Zucker instructs the network to keep hyping COVID19 as Greater Depression escalates
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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