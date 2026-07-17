Inside the European Freedom Revolution: The Road to Liberpulco 2026

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Jeff Berwick interviews the president of Liberland, Vit Jedlicka @Vit_Jedlicka, about his journey to Liberland and Liberpulco, taking place in Apatin, Serbia from August 13th to 15th, immediately followed by the Floating Man Festival from the 17th to the 23rd.
Liberpulco | liberpulco.com
Liberland | liberland.org
Floating Man Festival | https://floatingman.ll.land/
TZLA | https://TZLA.club
Subscribe to the TDV | DollarVigilante.com/subscribe