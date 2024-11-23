BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Men Beware! 80% of Prostate Cancer Surgeries are Unnecessary.
Avoid becoming one of the 50,000 men each year in the USA who are 'persuaded' into having an unnecessary prostate surgery leaving thousands of men leaking, bleeding and limp.


We are currently building https://www.prostatecancerwarriors.org a new, private, not-for-profit and *uncensored* Prostate Cancer Warriors membership website which will be the passionate men’s A-Z guide and community to prevention, management, and treatment of prostate cancer.


As a man with prostate cancer who has spent thousands of hours studying this topic over the last 3 years and stunned by the conflicting, confusing and often dangerous 'expert' opinions, I promise to give you the objective, information that your surgeon does not want you to see and, unlike many 'charities' we will never be sponsored by the big drug companies.


prostate cancerprostate cancer therapyprostate cancer treatment
