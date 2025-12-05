7 Last Plagues Will Last 1 Year. The Dark Day Foreshadows Time Of Trouble. Day = Year Bible Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 7 Last Plagues are foreshadowed by the coming dark day. Natural disasters, war, and chaos will take place on the dark day, which will be a glimpse of what the time of trouble will be like. 7 Day Adventist must understand that a day equals a year in bible prophecy. The 4th Angel's Message will give strength and power to the 3rd Angel's Message. The Mark of the Beast will soon be enforced, now is our opportunity to prepare.
David House