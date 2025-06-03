© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Centuries of the West's War Against Russia
20 views • 18 hours ago
- European invasions of Russia go back to at least Napoleon.
- Russia chose to evacuate and burn Moscow rather than be ruled by Napoleon -- Western leaders should not expect anything different today.
- The spiritual/demonic roots of this current war which has the aim of destroying the White and Christian race; and the agents of Satan's war.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
