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Data Expert Concludes Fraud Affected Election Outcome
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270 views • February 04, 2021
A data expert lays out exactly how fraud was committed in 3 states without which Joe Biden would not be president.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=601b5c51f9f7c9224eec5c64
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=601b5c51f9f7c9224eec5c64
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