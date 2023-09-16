Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 16 September 2023 part 3 - St Paul's
Lightpath
Published 17 hours ago

This video part 3 is short and sweet, covering our march down Elizabeth Street, then Flinders Street, to arrive at St Paul's Cathedral. That 'yes' banner was still up on the wall so we made a show of righteous disapproval, calling out this institution to stop being political, bowing and scraping to their globalist overlords. This is a clear case of selling their souls to Satan through pandering to and promoting the 'yes' vote which will enslave us and destroy true Aboriginal sovereignty. The Dean of the Cathedral and the CEO of the Brotherhood of St Lawrence must both be totally deluded. 

freedomsatanpoliticalglobalistrallysovereigntymelbournebanneraboriginalst pauls cathedraldean of the cathedral

