God loves with mercy & grace and he judges evil with righteousness & wrath. You choose your side.

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). God loves the world and gave his life on the cross to save everyone with mercy & grace. God also judges evil with righteousness & wrath, because he is a holy God. You have to choose which side of him you stand--in love & obedience & faith & salvation or in hatred & rebellion & unbelief & damnation to hell. Satan's millions of fake pastors' fake Christianity neutrality is a fake salvation. Millions of neutral Christians will die after rapture of real Christians on June 21, 2026. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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